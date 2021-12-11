Merrygo Kids Releases 10-Track Christmas Album, ‘A Merry Christmas’ ft. Ada Ehi, Niniola, & More

Christmas is coming early with treats for everyone from all walks of life in an arresting compilation of the Christmas essence in a 10-track album by MerryGo Kids — an edutainment company that deals in creating animated family content that best suit the African narrative — titled ‘A MerryGo Christmas’.

MerryGo Kids, an African edutainment content & media community for babies, toddlers, children, parents, guardians, families and teachers whose aim is to delight and inspire children through exceptional entertaining, educative & creative content to help them unlock their full potential and contribute to building a better world, put together this carefully selected songs that feature the crème de la crème of talented Nigerian artistes from the Gospel, Afrobeats, and RnB genre, who ended up creating sweet sounding music to set the mood, tone and feel for the Christmas festivities.

Tracks on the album include ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas‘ featuring acclaimed Nigerian actor, Deyemi Okanlawon who sets the mood for Christmas in this distinctive rendition, retooled with MerryGo Kids characters; ‘Viva Christmas’ featuring renowned powerhouse, Waje presents Jesus, the reason for the Christmas season, as the focal point of this song that celebrates the royalty and divinity of Christ; while Teni the Entertainer brings her signature wit and whimsy to ‘Keresimesi’ — a song about her anticipation of Christmas and all the joy it brings; and Limoblaze shares his fondness for the fun and frivolities of the yuletide season in this party-starter, ‘Happy Christmas’.

Other tracks that complete this unique repertoire include ‘Got Me Feeling ft Sister Wisdom’, ‘Celebrate’ — a feel-good, dance music for all seasons by Spax & Oxlade; ‘The Amapiano heavily infused Afrobeat tune A Christmas Love Song’ ft AfroHouse singer, Niniola, ‘Oh That’s Just Me’ featuring the soulful Ada Ehi, the classic ‘We wish you a Merry Xmas’ and ‘Boxing Day Vibes’ featuring fan-favourite Nigerian actress, Chioma Chukwuka who delivers a hilariously breathless recap of her time with the Merry Go Kids and other characters during a Christmas party.Executively produced by Margaret & Oye Akideinde and creatively directed by Sewedo Nupowaku & Oye Akideinde, the album gives everyone new ways to vibe and enjoy the celebrations with their loved ones. With A & R by Olajumoke ‘Cake’ Olayiwola, Bukola Sawyerr Izeogu, Fawehinmi ‘Foza Doza’ Oyinkansola, Oluwadarasimi Akideinde and Oyinda Akerele, all the amazing artistes take us to the ninth from the start to the finish of this project. ‘A MerryGo Christmas’ is resplendent not only with life-affirming songs about some of life’s profound lessons and contemplations about the coming year, but it is also a celebration of love, sentiments and loyalty in strings of velvety vocals on sentimental songs.Be the first to listen to ‘A MerryGo Christmas’ here and on all your fave streaming platforms.

Stream A MerryGo Christmas on all your favourite stores

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...