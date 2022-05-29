Mercy Johnson’s husband wins APC Reps ticket

Prince Odi Okojie, the husband of actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, has won the All Progressives Congress ticket for Esan North East/South East Federal Constituency in Edo State.

Okojie has now emerged as the candidate for the Esan North East/ South East federal constituency ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In his acceptance speech, made available on his Instagram page on Saturday, Okojie thanked God, his family, and Edo people for their support.

He said, “In the coming days, I and my team shall be embarking vigorously on more tours throughout all the wards of our constituency, meeting with stakeholders (both leaders and constituents) so as to foster and deepen the already harmonious relationship that will bring about the very best ways of meeting the dire needs of the good people of Esan North East and South East constituency.

“There is a lot to be done no doubt and with all hands on deck, we shall surely get to the promised land.”

His actress wife also took to her Instagram page to congratulate her husband.

She wrote, “Congratulations to @princeodiokojie on this win. You are a good man and a man of the people.

“I am sure you will be an awesome federal representative for the good people of Esan land. The mission is now a movement.”

