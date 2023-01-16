Mercy Johnson Shuts Down Viral Rumour That She Has Cancer

Mercy Johnson has shut down a viral claim that she has cancer.

The actress and mother of four, took to her verified Instagram page to clarify her comments on the latest episode of her cooking series, Mercy’s Menu.

Mercy reiterated that she does not have cancer, she only had a cancer scare where her thyroid was swollen and her doctors felt it was something very serious.

She however had surgery and is feeling a lot better now with the help of her daily medication.

She thanked everyone for their concern and reaching out to her family to check on her.

