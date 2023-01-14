Mercy Johnson Opens Up on Cancer Scare, Says She’s Been Placed on Lifetime Medication

Mercy Johnson gave fans quite the intimate update regarding her current health status.

The beloved Nollywood actress opened up about having a cancer scare in the not-so-distant past and having to be placed on a lifetime medication.

Mercy spoke on this while interviewing veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva on her YouTube cooking series, Mercy’s Menu.

She had posed a question to Silva about her husband, Olu Jacobs’ recent health challenge and how that impacts their current reality.

Cuing in from the older woman’s response, Mercy noted that she has also been in the same shoe.

“…Odi (her husband) and I have actually been there and I have never discussed it where we had, like uhm, a scare. I had a cancer scare in quote and I had my thyroid removed. And it was like a journey for us because we have kids.

“My last was six months at that time and then we kept on saying “okay we have to understand that this is the new us, let’s go get the surgery done”. And then we go there, they said I was going to be in medication for the rest of my life and it was a reality that we had to sit down.

“You know, then giving me a timing and telling me you can’t miss your medication. Once you wake up that day, that’s the first thing. Telling me all of the side effects. So I’m reconciling with this you’re saying, it’s the truth. At that point you realise this is where we are, let’s grow from here, let’s live in this comfort zone.”

