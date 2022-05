Mercy Johnson Okojie is not about to let her money be taken from her account without foreknowledge.

The actress a s mother of four took to her Instagram to lament an unauthorised debit on her account.

Johnson shared that the sum of N11.00 (eleven naira) was deducted from her account and noted that it should be returned.

She decided not to call out the erring bank on Instagram but noted that SAPA is everywhere and she would like a refund of her money.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...