Mercy Johnson has bagged another ambassadorial deal as the year rolls out.

The actress and mother of four announced her new deal via her official Instagram page on Wednesday, December 16.

Mercy Johnson noted her pride in snagging the deal as she thanked her husband for making it happen.

“So proud to be signed as the brand ambassador of @henodluxuryhomes and thanks to my darling husband @princeodiokojie for making this happen!” She said.

