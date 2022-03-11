Mercy Johnson Okojie Celebrates Daughter Representing School in International Swimming Competition

Mercy Johnson Okojie is a proud mum and can’t say it loud enough when it comes to her children’s achievements.

The actress and mother of four couldn’t hold back as she took to he Instagram to celebrate her first daughter, Purity who represented her school in an international swimming competition that went down in Dubai.

Though Mercy Johnson couldn’t be physically present with her daughter as the minor travelled with her dad, she no less made sure she was updated in real time and posted several photos from the competition on her Instagram.

She noted that though her daughter didn’t place in the first position, she was nevertheless beyond proud of her.

Johnson Okojie added that this was Purity’s first international competition and she had less than a month to prepare for it. She thanked Shola Ogudu for cheering her daughter on and prayed for parents that their hopes and dreams for their kids come to pass.

