Mercy Eke Tearfully Denies Report About Being Businessman IVD’s Mistress

Mercy Eke has taken to social media to address the viral rumour linking her to businessman, Ikechukwu Ogbonna aka IVD as his mistress.

The winner of the Big Brother Naija season 4, has tearfully denied being romantically involved with the Lagos car merchant, whose wife, Bimbo, died on Saturday.

Mercy Eke took to her Instagram live to reiterate that she had only business to do with Ogbonna and shared the receipt and videos of the luxury car, a Range Rover Velar, she bought from him, which she had to return.

She said, “My name has been tarnished for the longest time, this is the first and last time I’m going to address this. The reason I’m addressing this blatant lie is because of the late wife Mrs Bimbo.

“These are evidences (sic) and receipts showing that I have nothing other than business transactions with IVD!!!”

Late Bimbo had died of injuries sustained at her home earlier in the week.

