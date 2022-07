Mercy Eke has revealed that she has never dated a married man but if she were to decide to take that route, things would change for everyone concerned.

The Big Brother Naija season 4 winner appeared as a guest on ‘Frankly Speaking’ where she was asked about being a side chic.

Mercy responded saying that if she were ever to date a married man, the wife could forget she had a husband as he would be long gone.

