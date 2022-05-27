Friday, May 27, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Mercy Eke Stuns in Pink Fit for Fenty Africa Launch: Check Her Out

Mercy Eke got many people talking yesterday, and it is thanks to her outfit for the launch of Fenty Africa in Lagos last night.

For the event, the Big Brother Naija star stepped out in a pink outfit (cropped top and a full skirt), the look complete with a slick blonde hair and pink accessories.

The look was styled, according to her, by @mz_florashaw, and this has got everyone talking.

Check out the full fit:

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: