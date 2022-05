Mercy Eke is not opposed to having an OnlyFans account at all. In fact, if she could, she would.

The reality TV star and entrepreneur made this known during a question and answer session with her Twitter followers.

Mercy Eke enjoined her fans to ask her any question they wanted answer to using the hashtag; #AskMercyEke. A fan asked if there was something she ways wanted to do but has been scared to do it because of criticism and she replied with, “having an OnlyFans account.”

