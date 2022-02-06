Mercy Eke Says People Will Always Hate on Her Because of Her Success

Mercy Eke is not looking to convince anyone that she is a good person because she believes people will hate on her no matter what.

The Big Brother Naija S4 winner shared this on Twitter while replying to a tweet from one of her fans.

The fan had stated that Mercy will never do enough for some people no matter the good she does. The business woman replied the tweet noting that because she’s a successful woman, people will absolutely hate on her.

She tweeted,

“I’m not looking to be good in everyone’s eyes my love. I’m a successful woman, si irrespective of how nice and goodhearted, I will always have people who will totally and absolutely hate me”.

