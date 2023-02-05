Mercy Eke Raises Fervent Prayer Against War and Election Crises Following Scary Dream

Mercy Eke has raised a prayer altar for our dear nation Nigeria, in the wake of current situation and the upcoming 2023 elections.

The first female BBN winner took to her Twitter page to pray against the outbreak of war and violence.

She revealed that she had a dream to that effect, hence her public prayer regarding peaceful transfer of power after the elections and preservation of the lives of the Nigerian youths.

“Fear Jesus, we will not witness any firm of WAR in our country Nigeria en, lord raise a standard against violence in Nigeria. may this dream never come to pass. We will have a peaceful transfer of power and election. I cover every Nigerian youth with the blood of Jesus, she wrote.

Dear Jesus , we will not witness any form of W^R in our country Nigeria amen, lord raise a standard against violence in Nigeria 🙏🏾 may this dream never come to pass🙏🏾 we will have a peaceful transfer of power and election🙏🏾 I cover every Nigerian youth with the blood of Jesus . — Mercy Eke (@real_mercyeke) February 4, 2023

Recall that during her time on the Big Brother Naija show in 2019, Mercy Eke had stated that all her dreams usually come to pass.

