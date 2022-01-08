Mercy Eke Prays for Strength to Maintain Sanctimony as “Outside” Keeps Screaming Her Name

Mercy Eke has been doing so good in the in the one week she has spent in 2022 but needs strength to continue on the path.

The Big Brother Naija “Pepper Dem” winner shared that she has been a good girl, for the whole of 2022; no drinking, no lies, no parties and no sin.

She however shared that the temptation to break character is getting stronger as “outside” is already calling her name.

Mercy Eke prayed for strength to go on, declaring that she wants this year to be different especially after having a dream in which she was winning souls for God; preaching and healing people.

