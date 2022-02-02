Wednesday, February 2, 2022
Mercy Eke Posts Screenshot of Message that Got Her into Big Brother Naija House

Mercy Eke is looking back at her life from three years ago and can only be grateful for her journey so far.

The fourth and only female winner of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, shared a screenshot of the message she sent to the organisers of the show three years ago.

In the message, Mercy sold herself as a highly entertaining and very creative individual, bearing top notch content set to keep millions of viewers glued to the screen and we can agree that she delivered on that during her time in the house.

She captioned the shot, “Oh wow, 3 years ago. God I bless your holy name”.

