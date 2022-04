Mercy Eke and the rest of her family are currently bereaved as they have lost their patriarch.

The Big Brother Naija season 4 winner announced the passing of her father via her Instagram page on Friday afternoon.

Mercy Eke posted a photo of a line candle shining in the dark and captioned it,

“I’m so devastated at the demise of my daddy. God I don’t want to believe this is happening to me right now.”

