Sunday, July 3, 2022
Mercy Eke Gets Candid on Twitter: “Money is not Happiness, I Hate This Life”

Hours after she shared stunning new photos of herself in her latest G-Wagon, Mercy Eke returned to her Twitter to inform everyone how much she hates her life.

“Money is not happiness, I hate this life,” said the reality TV star, even though she didn’t specifically share what happened recently that prompted such an impassioned reaction.

Whatever be the case, fans are consoling her, with many sending her good wishes.

See her tweets:

