Mercy Eke Flaunts Multi-million Naira Gifts Received on Her Birthday

Mercy Eke is that girl and she’s living and loving the ‘soft’ life to the fullest.

The Big Brother Naija season 4 winner who clocked 29 on Thursday, September 29, showed off the array of multi-million Naira gifts she received for her birthday.

Taking to her Instagram, Mercy shared a video which showed her house covered in presents ranging from different bouquet of flowers to diamond encrusted wristwatch and jewelry. There were also loads of shoes and bags, too numerous to count.

She captioned her post, “Spoilt ASF.”

