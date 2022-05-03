Mercy Eke Defends Her Billionaire Status During Twitter Argument

Mercy Eke is a billionaire and isn’t going to let anyone take the tag away from her.

The Big Brother Naija season 4 winner had to resort to defending her billionaire status following an argument on Twitter.

Mercy had intially shared that she had just been recently added to her secondary school’s WhatsApp group and noted her excitement at being back and reuniting with all the girls.

A fan had replied that the set must be glad to have a billionaire in their midst however, another Twitter user refuted the claim.

To defend her honour and status, Mercy Eke reiterated her billionaire stance and replies, “I am.”

