Mercy Eke Compared Plastic Surgery to Bleaching and Makeup, Says They’re All the Same

Mercy Eke was the last guest of this season for Tea with Taypod hosted by Taymesan Emmanuel and got into all the brouhaha concerning her cosmetic surgery procedure.

The reality TV star opened up about body enhancements, her decision to have these procedures done and thoughts on criticism from folks.

Eke was sure to point out that she underwent the procedures for herself alone and compared it with skin bleaching and wearing makeup, tagging everything as enhancement. She said,

“I did it for myself. I did it to enhance my confidence. I knew I wanted to look good in what I wear. I’m into fashion and getting it right, I have to have a certain kind of body for myself. I feel like those ones that are hiding (that they’ve enhanced their body) don’t have confidence, maybe they’re doing it for someone else but I did it for myself. I did it to sell my business.

“Like right now I model my fashion brand. So when I pay other influencers, it doesn’t bring anything except when I wear it. When I wear anything, people get to buying. So I did it for myself, I did it for my business, I did it to look good cuz I know I look fire. So I don’t think there’s anything to be ashamed of in enhancing your body.

“People are bleaching, we no dey talk about am. It’s all the same thing, it depends on the way you’re doing. Because that is not how God created you. You wey dey put lashes wey long like this, how about you? All these things, if we talk about it, it’s the same thing. If you think you’re that girl, leave yourself like the way God made you.

“So why are you trying to touch one or two, piercing seven ears, nose, mouth, it’s the same thing for me. So if you can do that, I can actually alter my body too. It’s my body and it’s your nose. I’m being honest. Imagine you dey wey you dey talk about girls come die. Come still go hellfire. Na you lose. Person dey here dey enjoy dey go. Yes, because if you’re judging someone and then boom (you d#e), thou shalt not judge, it’s a sin. You no touch your body, you no enjoy, you dey go (hellfire)! We wey come touch our body go come make am to heaven because we no dey judge and we no even do bad thing like that.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...