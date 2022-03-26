Mercy Eke Checks Troll Who Said Her Only Skill is Being Naked

Mercy Eke has amassed for herself an impressive résumé and will not lie low when it’s been questioned especially by folks who have no idea.

The Big Brother Naija S4 winner and influencer had to check a troll with facts after the latter reacted to a new photo of her.

In the photo in question, Mercy Eke wore a black spaghetti bodysuit and had her torso covered with a newspaper hence, it have the appearance that she was naked.

The tweep reacted to this by leaving the unsavoury comment,

“Apart from being naked, what other skills does she have pls???

Mercy replied with receipts, listing her numerous accomplishments, businesses and brand influencing for over 20 brands.

“I walked so you can fly”✌️ pic.twitter.com/KXTpUugo3f — Mercy Eke (@real_mercyeke) March 25, 2022

