WATCH: Mercy Eke and Tacha Akide Finally Squash Beef, Say They’re Tired of Fighting

It looks like there’s peace at last in the Big Brother Naija kingdom as season 4 contestants, Mercy Eke and Tacha Akide have reportedly squashed their beef.

The duo whose beef started as far back as their time on the reality TV show which culminated in a physical altercation that saw Tacha disqualified while on the show, have carried it on for years.

Mercy Eke and Tacha Akide who are famous for their back and forth not-so-subtle shades at each other on social media and had their ‘fight’ further fuelled by fans who constantly pitched them against each other, were guests of Toke Makinwa on her talk show “With Toke” which airs on Honey Africa TV and finally put their beef to rest.

The ladies spoke of their feud and admitted that even though people, especially viewers of the reality show, want them to be at odds, they are tired of fighting with each other.

At some point, Mercy couldn’t hold her emotions as she shed a tear while speaking on how people love seeing celebrities fight.

See excerpt from the interview below.

