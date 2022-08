Mercy Chinwo got married to her pastor beau, Blessed Uzochikwa over the weekend in a lavish ceremony in Portharcourt, Rivers State.

The gospel minister shared one of her most remarkable moments from the wedding with her social media followers.

Posting a couple of photos on her Instagram on Monday, August 15, she noted that the ones which captured her and her mother, holding hands and praying together before her walk down the aisle, embodied one of the most remarkable moments from that day.

