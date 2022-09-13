Mercy Chinwo Celebrates One Month Anniversary of Marriage

Mercy Chinwo is beyond excited that her marriage to Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa is a month old.

The gospel singer took to her Instagram page to celebrate the milestone with a cute photo of herself and her husband.

Dressed in matching black outfits, she wrote, “I can’t contain my JOY and EXCITEMENT. It’s one month already with my Gee. Forever to go. After Christ l, the best decision I ever made. A man filled with so much grace and truth. You are the Evidence that I am indeed Blessed. I Love Love Love you SWEET @theofficialblessed

