Mercy Aigbe’s Older Sister Burns Down Mother’s House, Accuses the Actress and Mum if Stealing Her ‘Divine Destiny’

Patience Aigbekaen, the older sister of Mercy Aigbe has set their mother’s house on fire.

Days earlier, the practicing gynaecologist had taken to Facebook, to call out the actress and their mother over alleged witchcraft.

The unfortunate incident happened on Wednesday afternoon, October 5, at Adebayo Mokuolu Street, opposite the Anthony Village Recreation Centre in Lagos.

Patience had accused her mum and younger sister of ‘stealing her divine destiny’. She also added that her mum had refused to help her pay off a loan of N800,000 and also played favourites.

Fortunately, the matriarch was not home when the arson was committed.

She was also said to have reported herself to the Police after setting the house on fire.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...