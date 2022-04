Funsho Adeoti might be having a good laugh if the news around town is to be believed.

The first wife of Mercy Aigbe’s husband, Kazim Adeoti shared some rather cryptic posts on her social media following rumours that the actress has moved out of her matrimonial home.

According to reports from some quarters, Aigbe had to move out in anticipation of Funsho’s visit to Nigeria to see her husband.

The US-based designer seemingly fuelled this news with her cryptic posts on social media.

