Mercy Aigbe’s Husband, Kazim Adeoti Celebrates First Wife on Her Birthday

Kazim Adeoti, the new husband of Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has taken to social media to celebrate his first wife, Funsho on her birthday.

The movie marketer took to his Instagram page on Thursday, October 6, to post a photo of his wife.

Kazim Adeoti captioned his post,

“Happy glorious birthday to you beautiful. Wish you the happiest and brightest day ever! Hid bless you my darling Arike.”

Recall that the relationship between Adeoti, Aigbe and his first wife, Funsho was fraught with drama earlier in the year when Aigbe unveiled the father of four as her new husband back in January.

Hopefully, all concerned parties have sorted their differences.

