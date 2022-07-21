Mercy Aigbe Shares Stunning Photo from her White Wedding

Mercy Aigbe, has for the first time, posted a clip from her white wedding ceremony.

The actress who married movie marketer, Kazim Adeoti, as his second wife, earlier in the year, shared a video from the white wedding.

In the past, Aigbe had posted several photos and videos from her traditional marriage to the Adekaz boss but this is the first one of her in a white wedding dress.

Sharing the video where she was clad in a stunning ball gown on her Instagram, she captioned the photo,

“Throwback to a beautiful day. Blessed and grateful.”

