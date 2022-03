Mercy Aigbe has finally visited the hometown of her new husband, Kazim Adeoti and shared a clip of her arrival there.

The actress whose marriage to the Ibaka TV boss has been shrouded in criticism, received a warm welcome by indigenes of Adeoti’s village when she arrived there for a function.

A small crowd gathered to welcome the mother of two when she touched down Oro Town/Esie in Kwara state.

The new Hajia captioned the clip, “Touchdown Oro Town/Esie.”

