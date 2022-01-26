Mercy Aigbe Clears the Air, Says Ex-husband and New Husband are not Friends

Mercy Aigbe has finally cleared the air regarding rumours making the rounds since news of her marriage to new husband, Kazim Adeoti broke.

The actress called in on TVC’S morning talk show to provide clarity in respect to the relationship between her ex-husband, Lanre Gentry and the Ibaka TV boss.

Whilst the co-hosts of the breakfast show, “Your View” were discussing the story which sent social media into a frenzy, Mercy Aigbe tried to call in on the show but the call wasn’t quite clear.

She however sent a text message to Morayo Afolabi-Brown, the host of the show which was read aloud by the anchor.

Mercy said she just wanted to clarify on the speculation that had been making the rounds and stated emphatically that Lanre Gentry and Kazim Adeoti are not friends.

Folks on social media came to the conclusion that the men were friends after Gentry posted a throwback photo of himself and Aigbe in the company of Kazim Adeoti and his first wife.

