Mercy Aigbe Breaks Silence Over Viral Fight with Lagis Businesswoman, Larrit

Mercy Aigbe has broken her silence and offered her own side of the story in the now viral fight with Lagos shoe vendor, Larrit.

The actress took to her Instagram stories to explain how things degebrated to the point of a physical attack on her person during a party on Sunday.

Aigbe disclosed that she and Larrit are acquinatances who have patronised each other’s businesses in the past, but all of a sudden, the latter took to trolling her on social media, closing her unrpintable names.

The mother of two shared that she tried to reach out to Larrit severally to sort her issue with her but was ignored.

However, things cane to a head during a mutual friend’s party on Sunday when Larrit began her habit of insulting. Mercy decided she had had enough and reciprocated with insults of her own.

Things escalated quickly and Larrit three a bottle at her but thankfully, it didn’t hit her and no one was injured.

Aigbe thanked her fans and loved ones for checking on her and apologised for disappointing them.

