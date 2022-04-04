Mercenaries: PDP slams El-Rufai, blames APC leaders for terrorism in Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the expression by Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai to invite foreign mercenaries to fight terrorists in Nigeria further confirmed its stands that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration allegedly fueled terrorism.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, Sunday said Governor El-Rufai cannot distance himself from those responsible for fueling and aiding insecurity which degenerated to acts of terrorism ravaging the country.

The opposition party said the alarming insecurity situation in Nigeria that has led to the killing and maiming of tens of thousands of our compatriots since the APC took office in 2015 is the result of the actions and comments by APC leaders and government officials who allegedly encouraged acts of terrorism in the name of politics.

The statement partly read “Nigerians can still recall how in July 2021, Governor el-Rufai, when asked why the Federal Government was lethargic in going after bandits (terrorists) stated that the bandits (terrorists) are collections of independent criminals for whom banditry is a business.

“Nigerians can also recall how ahead of the 2019 general elections, Governor el-Rufai threatened that “those that are calling for anyone to come and intervene in Nigeria, we are waiting for the persons that will come and intervene, they will go back in body bags”.

“The media was also awash with reports of how Governors of APC-controlled States, especially in the North West region of the country publicly romanced and empowered terrorists by paying them billions of naira of public funds in various hurried, uncoordinated and hazy negotiations”.

PDP added that Nigerians have not forgotten how in November 2020 the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency through its spokesperson, Shehu Garba, allegedly rationalized the beheading of 43 rice farmers in Borno State by terrorists and blamed the farmers for not obtaining clearance before going to their farms.

It noted that comments and actions by Governor el-Rufai, the Buhari Presidency and other APC leaders have the propensity to embolden terrorists to unleash violence on innocent people.

PDP said the result of APC administration’s alleged support for terrorism are now apparent and living with us.

It also challenged Governor el-Rufai and other APC leaders to speak out on the confession by a former APC leader that the terrorists pillaging the nation were brought in by APC leaders to rig the 2019 general elections but had remained in the country following the failure by the APC to pay.

PDP also charged Governor El-Rufai to note that he and other APC leaders cannot under any circumstance distance themselves from blame in the worsening insecurity.

The opposition party also cautioned Governor el-Rufai that his suggestion to import foreign mercenaries is counter-productive and capable of compounding the already dire security situation in our country.

PDP also expressed confidence in the capability of the gallant Armed Forces to defend the nation.

