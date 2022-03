Genevieve Nnaji is dishing out her thought regarding the root cause of mental illness though many will not agree with her assertion.

The Nollywood screen goddess took to her Instagram stories to disclose that it is more spiritual than it is physical.

Genevieve advised folks to rededicate their lives to the God they serve a s be re- baptised in order to combat this. She wrote.

“Mental health is more spiritual than it is physical. Rededicate your life to the God you serve. Get rebaptised.

