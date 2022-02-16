Memphis Soul Drummer, Howard Grimes, Dies at 80

Howard Grimes is dead.

According to Pitchfork, the drummer who is best known for his work in the rhythm section of the Hi Records house band, died Saturday, February 12, of kidney failure at Saint Francis Hospital in Memphis.

A bit about him per the outlet:

“Nicknamed “The Bulldog” for his heavy foot on the kit by Hi Records founder Willie Mitchell, Grimes tracked classic records with Al Green, Ann Peebles, Otis Clay, Syl Johnson, and more as a member of the Hi Rhythm section in the 1970s.

Born in Memphis in 1941, Grimes grew up in north Memphis, where his mom put him onto Duke Ellington and Cannonball Adderley. His inspiration for becoming a drummer initially came through the television; at first, a biopic of big band drummer Gene Krupa (played by Sal Mineo) and later, a performance by Cozy Cole with Louis Armstrong, the first time he’d ever seen a Black man play drums.”

He was 80.

