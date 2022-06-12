Sunday, June 12, 2022
ADANNE
ADANNE

Melissa McCarthy Says Halle Bailey’s ‘Little Mermaid’ Delivery Made Her Cry

Melissa McCarthy has opened up about working with Halle Bailey Disney’s live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid and has said that the singer’s performance was so extraordinary it made her cry.

“I had a truly, really — not weird reaction, just overwhelming,” she said in an interview on Watch What Happens Live. “It’s so beautiful and it’s from such a — it’s just different. That girl has got roots down and she sings from her heart. When I heard it, there were like seven of us that just burst out crying because we had not heard it.”

The actress continued, saying that Bailey is a “remarkable young woman in every moment, how she is on set, how she is as a person.”

Watch her:

