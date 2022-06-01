Melaye raises alarm, says Buhari trying to impose president on Nigerians

Senator Dino Melaye has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari is working towards imposing his successor on Nigerians.

In a video on his social media handles, Dino, who lost his bid to secure Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s ticket to run for the Kogi West Senatorial District in 2023, said the country is practicing democracy and would not allow the imposition of a president.

He stated this while reacting to Buhari’s comment asking the APC governors to support him in choosing his successor.

Buhari, who met with the governors on Tuesday, had asked them to allow him to choose his successor as they did in their various states.

But Dino, in the video, tackled the president for using the word ‘successor’ and not party flag bearer, alleging that Buhari is aiming at imposing the next president on Nigerians.

He said, “Yesterday the president made a statement that is unconstitutional and showed some inhumane tendencies. The president said the APC governors should support him to choose his successor. The president used the word successor and not flagbearer or candidate of the APC.

“That statement has some negative effects and the negative effect is that Buhari wants to impose a president on Nigerians.

“We are in a democracy and so we will not allow imposition, we will not allow the president to handle this country as if we are in a monarchial or hereditary system of government.

“It is abominable and undemocratic for the president to be talking about a successor in an election that has not been conducted. I am calling on Nigerians to be at alert because the battle to salvage this country from economic scavengers is a battle of no retreat, no surrender”.

