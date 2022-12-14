Mel B’s Ex-husband, Stephen Belfonte Alleges She Has Nudity and Drinking Problem

Stephen Belfonte might have yet another reason to drag his ex-wife, Mel B to court over new claims he has made.

The talent has alleged that the former Spice Girls star, has a nudity and drinking problem, that’s making their 11-year-old daughter uncomfortable.

Belfonte claims she would ‘work around the home with no underwear, with her privates exposed’.

It is alleged that Mel B, formally known as Melanie Janine Brown, had entered their daughter’s bathtub naked and on several occasions, ‘cuddled’ naked with Madison.

The two who have been in an ongoing divorce battle and the most recent case saw Belfonte describe the singer’s behaviour as “bizarre”.

