Sunday, October 23, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Mel B Engaged to Longtime Hair Stylist Rory McPhee

Congratulations are in order for  Scary Spice aka Mel B who is now engaged to her partner, Rory McPhee.
The Spice Girl band member whose real name is Melanie Brown was proposed to by her longtime hair stylist.


Sources close to singer say that Mel B burst out crying when Rory proposed on a romantic trip away.

Mel B has also stated that her new fiancé helped repair some of the damage done from her decade-long abusive marriage to Stephen Belafonte, whom she divorced in 2018.

The ring is a $177,000 pear-shaped, champagne-coloured diamond ring, encrusted with smaller champagne diamonds set on a rose gold band.

