Mel B Engaged to Longtime Hair Stylist Rory McPhee

Congratulations are in order for Scary Spice aka Mel B who is now engaged to her partner, Rory McPhee.

The Spice Girl band member whose real name is Melanie Brown was proposed to by her longtime hair stylist.



Sources close to singer say that Mel B burst out crying when Rory proposed on a romantic trip away.

Mel B has also stated that her new fiancé helped repair some of the damage done from her decade-long abusive marriage to Stephen Belafonte, whom she divorced in 2018.

The ring is a $177,000 pear-shaped, champagne-coloured diamond ring, encrusted with smaller champagne diamonds set on a rose gold band.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...