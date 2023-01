Meghan Trainor has a bun in the oven.

The singer announced the exciting news while appearing on the Today Show on Monday morning.

She also shared a picture of herself holding several sonogram photos via her Instagram.

The ‘Made You Look’ singer, 29, who wedded husband, Daryl Sabara, 30, back in December 2018, welcomed her first child, Riley, in February 2021.

