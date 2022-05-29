Sunday, May 29, 2022
Meghan Markle’s Father is Reportedly Hospitalised, Half-Sister Blames the Duchess

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas, is currently in a hospital.

According to TMZ, this was confirmed by the Duchess of Sussex’s half-sister, Samantha, who told the press that she believes it was because of the “stress” the Duchess caused him.

Samantha went further to paint a colourful picture, claiming that her father was rushed to the hospital on Monday night, that he was brought onto an ambulance in Tijuana, and that he had to write down his thoughts on paper because he couldn’t speak.

Now, she says he has difficulty moving parts of his body. And this comes four years after he claimed to have suffered two heart attacks around Meghan’s 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

Samantha says if her father dies, Meghan Markle “better stay the fuck away from a funeral and not use it as a photo opportunity.”

