Meghan Markle Speaks With Wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau About Motherhood & More: Listen

Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast continues to flourish.
The duchess recently spoke with her “dear friend” Sophie Grégoire Trudeau—wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau—about motherhood and more on the latest episode of the podcast.
They chatted about the idea of the good/bad wife, the good/bad mom, and the guilt that comes with trying to be a good mom/wife while being constantly in the public eye. They also talked about how they had met at a fashion awards night in Toronto some seven years ago.
Markle had high praise for Grégoire Trudeau, saying she is “emblematic of strength that comes from embracing your humanity, even in the face of all these family and home and public pressures.”
You can listen to Archetypes here.