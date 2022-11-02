Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Meghan Markle Speaks With Wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau About Motherhood & More: Listen

Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast continues to flourish.

The duchess recently spoke with her “dear friend” Sophie Grégoire Trudeau⁠—wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau⁠—about motherhood and more on the latest episode of the podcast.

They chatted about the idea of the good/bad wife, the good/bad mom, and the guilt that comes with trying to be a good mom/wife while being constantly in the public eye. They also talked about how they had met at a fashion awards night in Toronto some seven years ago.

Markle had high praise for Grégoire Trudeau, saying she​​​​​​​⁠ is “emblematic of strength that comes from embracing your humanity, even in the face of all these family and home and public pressures.”

You can listen to Archetypes here.

