Meghan Markle Speaks Up After Winning Legal Battle Against Major Newspaper

Meghan Markle has shared a statement after her historic Court of Appeal win against Mail on Sunday.
The Duchess of Sussex landed a major legal victory in her privacy and copyright infringement case against the newspaper when the Court of Appeal in London ruled in her favour against the publisher which infamously printed parts of a private letter she wrote to her father.
What this ruling means is that the case will not go to trial and that Meghan will now expect to receive substantial financial damages from the newspaper, plus a public apology printed on the front page of the Mail on Sunday and the homepage of the Mail Online.
“This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what’s right,” Meghan said in a statement after the judgment was delivered in London on Thursday morning.
“While this win is precedent setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel, and profits from the lies and pain that they create,” she continued.
“From day one, I have treated this lawsuit as an important measure of right versus wrong. The defendant has treated it as a game with no rules,” Meghan said. “The longer they dragged it out, the more they could twist facts and manipulate the public (even during the appeal itself), making a straightforward case extraordinarily convoluted in order to generate more headlines and sell more newspapers—a model that rewards chaos above truth. In the nearly three years since this began, I have been patient in the face of deception, intimidation, and calculated attacks.”
See her statement in full: