Meghan Markle Speaks Up After Winning Legal Battle Against Major Newspaper

Meghan Markle has shared a statement after her historic Court of Appeal win against Mail on Sunday.

The Duchess of Sussex landed a major legal victory in her privacy and copyright infringement case against the newspaper when the Court of Appeal in London ruled in her favour against the publisher which infamously printed parts of a private letter she wrote to her father.

What this ruling means is that the case will not go to trial and that Meghan will now expect to receive substantial financial damages from the newspaper, plus a public apology printed on the front page of the Mail on Sunday and the homepage of the Mail Online.