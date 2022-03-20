Sunday, March 20, 2022
Meghan Markle Set to Debut New Spotify Show in the Summer

Meghan Markle is set to debut a new Spotify podcast in summer according to an Archewell Audio spokesperson. ⠀

The Duchess of Sussex is set to combat the spread of misinformation with this new podcast.

The name and subject of the podcast are not currently known. However, the spokesperson said that the royal is committed to taking steps to combat the spread of “misinformation” on Spotify. ⠀

The spokesperson also said that Archewell are “encouraged by ongoing conversations with senior leadership, and is working towards policies, practices and strategies meant to raise creator awareness, minimize the spread of misinformation and support transparency

