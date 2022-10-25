Tuesday, October 25, 2022
ADANNE
ADANNE

Meghan Markle Reveals She’s “43% Nigerian”

Meghan Markle has revealed that she did a genealogy test a few years ago that revealed her ancestry.

The Duchess shared this on her Spotify show, Archetypes With Meghan, during which she spoke to show host Ziwe about her ancestry.

“I am 43% Nigerian,” she told Ziwe, a Nigerian-American, who exploded in joy, adding that this is a win for the culture.

Listen to them:

