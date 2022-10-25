Meghan Markle Reveals She’s “43% Nigerian”

Meghan Markle has revealed that she did a genealogy test a few years ago that revealed her ancestry.

The Duchess shared this on her Spotify show, Archetypes With Meghan, during which she spoke to show host Ziwe about her ancestry.

“I am 43% Nigerian,” she told Ziwe, a Nigerian-American, who exploded in joy, adding that this is a win for the culture.

Listen to them:

On #Archetypes this week, Meghan (who, according to a recent genealogy test, reveals she is 43% Nigerian!) is joined by guests @IssaRae (clip below), @Ziwe and @EmilyeBernard to get to the bottom of a label often attached to Black women: ANGRY.@Spotify: https://t.co/kfoaICnR5S pic.twitter.com/eKufpvhj5Q — Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 25, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...