Meghan Markle Looks Absolutely Stunning Beside and Prince Harry at Church Service with Royal Family

Everyone is talking about Meghan Markle again, and for a good reason.

The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, joined the royal family in celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. They attended the national service of thanksgiving in the Queen’s honour – a ceremony that was held at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

This is the first time the couple will be publicly reunited with senior members of the royal family since 2020, when they stepped back from their roles as senior working royals.

And the crowd loved the Duchess; they cheered loudly for her as she and her husband climbed the stairs of the church, both immaculately dressed for the occasion.

Check them out:

Meghan Markle is literally grace personified 😍 pic.twitter.com/yyULPpc65g — Min #ArchieDay (@yoon_strawberry) June 3, 2022

I think the kids say Meghan Markle “ate” with this look. THE GLOVES pic.twitter.com/TSG9nRL2Gm — Elizabeth Di Filippo (@mselizabethr) June 3, 2022

She is On point. 💞💞💞💞Stunning, elegant, our beautiful Duchess Meghan. pic.twitter.com/jAdxDKHggS — Maya (@Maya950528531) June 3, 2022

Harry and Meghan, who got big cheers from the crowds, get their own procession at St Paul’s #jubilee service pic.twitter.com/ejtkPzFZjr — Karla Adam (@karlaadam) June 3, 2022

Cheers for Harry and Meghan, boos for Boris Johnson. Gosh – I don’t suppose the papers were expecting that — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) June 3, 2022

Meghan Markle is serving it to them hot, hot with this crisp, sophisticated, and elegant number. Haters can’t even hate. pic.twitter.com/HNH8lkV1aS — Innanoshe Richard Akuson (@Innanoshe) June 3, 2022

Cheers for Harry and Meghan as they leave st. paul's cathedral #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/HKiogoIBN3 — Dani APG 🙏🏾 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@ArchLiliHazMeg) June 3, 2022

