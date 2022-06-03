Friday, June 3, 2022
Meghan Markle Looks Absolutely Stunning Beside and Prince Harry at Church Service with Royal Family

Everyone is talking about Meghan Markle again, and for a good reason.

The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, joined the royal family in celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. They attended the national service of thanksgiving in the Queen’s honour – a ceremony that was held at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

This is the first time the couple will be publicly reunited with senior members of the royal family since 2020, when they stepped back from their roles as senior working royals.

And the crowd loved the Duchess; they cheered loudly for her as she and her husband climbed the stairs of the church, both immaculately dressed for the occasion.

Check them out:

