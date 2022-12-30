Megan Thee Stallion’s Legal Battle With Record Label Headed to Jury Trial

Megan Thee Stallion’s legal battle with her record label 1501 Certified Entertainment will now head to a jury trial.

According to Billboard, the record label had asked a judge, Robert Schaffer, to decide the dispute between the two parties, which came about after Megan claimed 1501 refused to acknowledge 2021’s Something for Thee Hotties as an album.

The label argued that her contract does not meet the definition of an “album,” but the rapper’s lawyers have stated that the case should be decided by a jury rather than just the judge.

And the judge sided with Megan’s legal team. Now, her $1 million lawsuit will proceed to trial.

Speaking about this in court, Judge Schaffer wrote that he was “of the opinion that the motion should be and hereby is denied in its entirety.” A trial date has not yet been set.

The record label’s team said that the ruling has not resolved the dispute.

“There is no amount of discovery that will change the answer to that question,” 1501’s lawyers wrote in the motion filed in September. “The court can compare the recording to the contractual requirements for an album and determine that ‘Something for Thee Hotties’ is not an album as a matter of law.”

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

