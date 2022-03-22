Megan Thee Stallion’s Label Countersues Her Over Contract Dispute

Pitchfork is reporting that Megan Thee Stallion’s label 1501 Certified Entertainment, which she sued last month, has filed a countersuit, claiming that the rapper is in breach of contract, and that her latest release Something for Thee Hotties “does not meet the requirements of an “album” under the three contracts that she has signed with 1501.”

Per the outlet: “the label seeks a declaration from the court that the record is not an album, monetary damages based on the contract breaches, and attorneys’ fees and costs.”

“This is yet another absurd attempt by 1501 to disregard Megan’s album and squeeze more money and more free work out of her for as long as possible,” Megan Thee Stallion’s attorney Brad Hancock says. “We will ask the court to protect Megan from this type of abuse.” Megan filed her second suit against 1501 in Harris County last month, alleging the label refused to allow her to fulfill the terms of her contract by denying that her LP Something for Thee Hotties did not meet the legal definition of an “album.”

Head over to Pitchfork to read the rest of the lawsuit.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

