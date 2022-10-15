Megan Thee Stallion’s Home Reportedly Burglarized; Rapper Announces She’s Taking a Break

Megan Thee Stallion’s home was burglarized on Thursday.

According to TMZ, the burglary occurred on Thursday night, while Megan was in NYC preparing for her Saturday Night Live debut.

The outlet said that the thieves were seen donning hoodies and gloves as they smashed a glass window in the back of the home. They made their way into the rapper’s bedroom, where they swiped between $300,000 to $400,000 in cash, jewelry, and electronics. It’s unclear if anyone was at the home during the break-in.

Reacting to this, the rapper tweeted: “Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe 💙🙏🏾.”

She went on to say she would take a hiatus following her SNL gig, for physical and emotional rest.

Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe 💙🙏🏾 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 14, 2022

Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I’m so tired, physically and emotionally — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 14, 2022

