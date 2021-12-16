Megan Thee Stallion was Allegedly in a Fight with Friend Before Shooting Incident

The alleged shooting incident between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez is developing new twists and turns as the court case progresses.

An interesting piece of information from Tuesday’s hearing shows alleged Megan was supposedly in a fight that the bullet fragments removed with her friend, Kelsey before she was shot in the foot.

An independent witness told cops they saw Megan Thee Stallion and her female Kelsey, fighting just moments before Meg was shot in the foot … a piece of evidence Tory Lanez’s team feels cast serious doubt on what Meg said about him being the shooter.

During Tuesday’s preliminary hearing a detective testified this independent witness — who allegedly saw the shooting happen — claimed the gun’s muzzle flash went off closer to Kelsey than Tory.

However, the general consensus is that even if there was a dispute with Kelsey inside the SUV, Megan was shot while she was standing outside the vehicle. Megan’s openly said she got out of the car because she didn’t want to argue anymore … which makes the dispute almost irrelevant to the moment the trigger was pulled.

Tory’s attorney, Shawn Holley, says that muzzle flash detail is “corroborated by the gunshot residue found on the other female’s hands.” She also tells us, “It was further established that Megan gave several inconsistent accounts of what happened that night and that she omitted key information to the police.”

“On cross-examination, Detective Stogner admitted that the bullet fragments allegedly removed from Ms. Pete’s ankles cannot be located,” Holley said

Of course, if available, the fragments would be hard evidence to prove it was a bullet, and not glass in Meg’s foot. If they’re missing, it leaves the door open for other possibilities.

As earlier reported by TMZ, a detective testified Tuesday Meg claimed Lanez shouted, “Dance bitch, dance!” before shooting her in the foot, and that he later apologized from a jailhouse call to Kelsey for doing something while drunk … though he never specified what he had done.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...