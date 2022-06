Megan Thee Stallion is the twerk goddess, period.

The rap star is famous for showing off this skill and yesterday, she took things up a notch when she wiggled and danced on her Instagram Live, her behind barely contained in her shorts.

The video has stirred fans, with many praising her and declaring their love once again for her.

Watch her:

Megan Thee Stallion just went sick real quick pic.twitter.com/d6nUXRUbQC — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) June 28, 2022

